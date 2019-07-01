Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Angels are mourning the sudden loss of one of their players.

The team announced Monday that starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, died in Texas earlier in the day. The team had traveled to Arlington for a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park starting Monday.

Game 1 of the series has been postponed.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” the team said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

Southlake Police say officers found Skaggs unresponsive in his hotel room around 2:18 p.m. Monday, and pronounced him dead on the scene, according to a statement released by the department. They do not suspect foul play was involved, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Southlake Police Department Press Release 7/1/19 pic.twitter.com/vgZTUBIc40 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) July 1, 2019

Skaggs had gone 7-7 in 15 appearances in 2019 for the Angels.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images