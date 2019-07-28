Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Now that he’s avoided suspension, Tyreek Hill is back on the field and trying to own up to some of his mistakes.

But he didn’t do the best job.

The NFL recently announced Hill will not be suspended following allegations of child abuse, claiming there’s “no evidence” he violated the league’s personal conduct policy. Hill had been suspended briefly by the Chiefs but has since been reinstated.

The Kansas City Chiefs wideout now promises he’s “growing as a person every day” and at Sunday’s training camp acknowledged the “bad language” found on an audio recording in which he denied assaulting his former finaceé while the two discussed their son’s injury from an alleged incident of child abuse.

“I’m just here to man up to what I did … on audio. My bad language? I’m going to own up to that,” he told reporters. “I don’t want nobody talking to my little sister, my daughter that I have now … my mom like that. That’s very disrespectful.”

Hill made sure to note, “I still have to work on some life skills.” But he also made a few concerning comments.

When asked about the allegation of punching his son in the chest, Hill said, “… That would probably refer to me teaching my son how to box. Because we do got boxing gloves at our house.”

Woof.

He also talked down to a female reporter when asked about what his conversations with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid have been like since avoiding further discipline.

“What’s your name?” he asked after dancing around the question for several seconds.

Yikes.

Something tells us this wasn’t exactly how he hoped this presser would work out.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images