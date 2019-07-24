Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things might just be looking up for the UConn men’s basketball team.

The Huskies have finished below .500 in each of the last three seasons, and have not made into the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

But the program announced that it will be returning to the Big East after a six-year stint in the American Athletic Conference. And it looks like Dan Hurley has recruited at least one player that looks absolutely electric.

James Bouknight from Brooklyn, N.Y., is one of three four-star recruits the Huskies are adding next season, and the 6-foot-4 shooting guard appears to have some hops in him.

A video of Bouknight throwing down a borderline offensive one-handed, windmill dunk surfaced on Tuesday, and Huskies fans should be excited.

(You can view the dunk here)

Alright, there might be a dunk contest in college basketball, but that kind of athleticism is incredible nonetheless.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images