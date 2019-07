Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s soccer team will get its well-deserved heroes’ welcome back to the States on Wednesday morning.

Team USA will parade through the streets of New York in celebration of its 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup title.

Watch the parade in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images