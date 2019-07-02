Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

86th minute, 2-1 USA: The referee shows Millie Bright her second yellow card and dismisses the England defender.

85th minute, 2-1 USA: England’s latest missed penalty kick must be the most painful of them all.

3️⃣ – England have missed 3 penalties in the 2019 Women's World Cup. No other team missed more than one in any World Cup tournament (excludes shoot-outs). #FIFAWWC #ENGUSA — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) July 2, 2019

84th minute, 2-1 USA: Alyssa Naeher saves Steph Houghton’s penalty kick.

82nd miniute, 2-1 USA: The referee awards England a penalty kick and shows Becky Sauerbrunn a yellow card for a foul on Ellen White.

PENALTY TO ENGLAND! Ellen White couldn't get a foot on Stokes' cross, VAR took a look, and a penalty is called on Sauerbrunn! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/I7kqxCMLeW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

80th minute, 2-1 USA: Carli Lloyd replaces Tobin Heath in USA’s second substitution.

https://twitter.com/USWNT/status/1146155666496733184

79th minute, 2-1 USA: Ellen White should have scored after Fran Kirby set her up inside USA’s goal-mouth, but Becky Saurbrunn intervened at the last moment.

White wants a penalty kick. The referees are consulting VAR over the decision.

71st minute, 2-1 USA: England makes another substitution. Jade Moore enters, and Keira Walsh exits.

68th minute, 2-1 USA: The referee disallows White’s goal because she was offside when the final pass came.

Sooooo close 😤@ellsbells89 has the ball in the net, but it's ruled out for offside by the VAR. pic.twitter.com/9ndId05tyZ — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 2, 2019

Phew 😅 Ellen White scores for England but VAR rules she was offside. Still 2-1 USA. #FIFAWWCpic.twitter.com/BdDPTcYTTY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 2, 2019

It really was that close.

67th minute, 2-2: Ellen White scores another game-tying goal for England.

65th minute, 2-1 USA: Samantha Mewis replaces Rose Lavelle in USA’s first substitution. Lavelle had been playing really well, adding sting to her injury.

64th minute, 2-1 USA: Rose Lavelle requires treatment, and signs are ominous for the USA midfielder.

Lavelle mouthing: "It's my hamstring." Hoo boy. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 2, 2019

59th minute, 2-1 USA: Christen Press curls a shot wide of England’s goal.

58th minute, 2-1 USA: England makes its first substitution, as Fran Kirby replaces Beth Mead.

46th minute, 2-1 USA: The referee shows Lindsey Horan a yellow card for a late tackle.

46th minute, 2-1 USA: The second half is underway.

A big half of football for the @Lionesses… Can they turn it around? #ENGUSA🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AyKSaTfYfK — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 2, 2019

FOX appears to have solved the Megan Rapinoe mystery. Her hamstring has been troubling her in recent days.

Fox Sports reports that Megan Rapinoe isn’t playing due to hamstring injury. USA leads England 2-1. Second half about to begin on @fox5sandiego — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) July 2, 2019

Halftime, 2-1 USA: That’s the end of the first period. USA leads by a goal.

The first half started with a bang that was Christen Press’ early strike, and the action didn’t abate until the referee signaled the interval. Press validated Jill Ellis’ decision to start her ahead of Megan Rapinoe by demonstrating her industry and quality in this pivotal game.

England created danger throughout the first half and showed its class in Ellen White’s goal. The Lionesses punished USA’s lapse in defensive concentration on that occasion and might have added to their tally had Alyssa Naeher not been on her game.

We didn't cover this earlier, but my word what a save that was from @AlyssaNaeher! #ENGUSA🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2eUxHxPIEJ — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 2, 2019

There’s no telling how the second half will unfold, given the even nature of the contest so far.

Some numbers behind what you've just witnessed in Lyon. Thoughts on the half? #ENGUSA🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/STFVhRWcae — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 2, 2019

45th minute, 2-1 USA: There will be one minute of added time in the first half.

40th minute, 2-1 USA: The referee shows Millie Bright a yellow card for hitting Alex Morgan in the face as she tried to hold off the USA striker.

33rd minute, 2-1 USA: Alyssa Naeher makes a stunning save on Keira Walsh’s shot on USA’s goal.

31st minute, 2-1 USA: Alex Morgan restores USA’s lead with a powerful header.

Lindsey Horan lofted a delicate delivery into England’s penalty area. Morgan ran onto it and thumped her header past goalkeeper Carly Telford.

Alex Morgan scores her first goal since the opening game and retakes the lead in the Golden Boot race (6 goals, 3 assists) She's the first player in #FIFAWWC history to score on her birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EGWBNIyaxI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

The birthday girl scores the birthday goal on her 30th trip around the sun.

Alex Morgan goal! She’s the first player to score a #FIFAWWC goal on her birthday! 🎂 🎂 🎂 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) July 2, 2019

Did the @USWNT fans just sing "Happy Birthday to you" to @alexmorgan13 there? Because if they did, that's lovely. #ENGUSA🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 2, 2019

Morgan and England’s Ellen White now are in a dead heat in the World Cup Golden Boot race. Morgan, who scored a record five goals against Thailand, has a narrow lead due to her three assists.

28th minute, 1-1: USA defender Becky Sauerbrunn’s attempted block nearly slices into her team’s goal.

25th minute, 1-1: England’s Carly Telford makes a fine save on Rose Lavelle, who rifled a shot on goal after receiving a knock-down pass at the top of England’s penalty area.

Rose forces a save from Telford! Morgan collides with Bronze on the play and stays down for a moment, but can continue. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/PFsY9dstEQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

19th minute, 1-1: Ellen White levels the score for England.

Beth Mead delivered a pinpoint cross into USA’s penalty area, and White ghosted behind Abby Dahlkemper to stab it home.

What a goal! Ellen White takes the lead in the Golden Boot race with her 6th goal of the #FIFAWWC. Great cross from Mead, clinical finish from White. 1-1! pic.twitter.com/U5GoaxbIRv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

White is on an historic roll.

Ellen White has attempted five shots on target in #ENG's last four games at the #FIFAWWC: ⚽

⚽

⚽

⚽

⚽ All five have found the back of the net. 💯 pic.twitter.com/0VUBdUCcUV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2019

Ellen White is the third player to score in three straight knockout games at a single #FIFAWWC. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2019 Ellen White

🇺🇸 2015 Carli Lloyd

🇺🇸 2011 Abby Wambach — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) July 2, 2019

16th minute, 1-0 USA: Rose Lavelle fires a shot well high of England’s goal, as USA looks to double its lead inside the first quarter-hour.

Ninth minute, 1-0 USA: Christen Press gives the United States the lead. It’s another early goal for Team USA.

Rose Lavelle’s dummy allowed the ball to reach the onrushing Kelly O’Hara on the right side of England’s penalty area. O’Hara crossed to the far post, and Press was well positioned to head her shot past Carly Telford.

CHRISTEN PRESS! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 No Rapinoe, no problem! The USWNT takes the early lead again and has now scored in the first 15 minutes in every single game this #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Xqu3u0m56V — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

USA keeps on scoring early goals in France.

The @USWNT have scored inside the opening 12 minutes of every 2019 #FIFAWWC match. That's insanely good. pic.twitter.com/272H1dqcd6 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 2, 2019

Fourth minute, 0-0: Alex Morgan draws a save from England goalkeeper Carly Telford in the game’s first scoring chance. Rose Lavelle created the opening by nutmegging Millie Bright.

First big chance of the game goes to the @USWNT! All set up by @roselavelle with the killer nutmeg on Bright 💀 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/XvhOtcs1Lc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

Kickoff: USA versus England is underway.

The teams have shown a penchant for scoring early goals in this tournament.

5 & 4 – Only the #USWNT (five) has scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches at the #FIFAWWC than the #Lionesses (four). Jumpstart. pic.twitter.com/Mj9pNeCx7W — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 2, 2019

Pregame: Here are the starting lineups.

The biggest storyline so far is USA coach Jill Ellis’ decision to bench Megan Rapinoe, who solely has shouldered USA’s goal-scoring burden so far during the knockout rounds. Christen Press will start ahead of Rapinoe on the left side of USA’s attack.

14 – Since her debut at the Women’s World Cup in 2011, USA’s Megan Rapinoe has been involved in more goals at the tournament than any other player (14 – 8 goals, 6 assists). Benched. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/yszV8P405e — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2019

Press, 30, is younger, faster and perhaps fresher than Rapinoe, 33, who has started five of USA’s six games at World Cup 2019. Press will duel with England right-back Lucy Bronze, the world’s best attacking fullback. Press’ speed might be more effective than Rapinoe’s guile should USA decide to counter-attack into the space Bronze opens when she darts forward.

USA legend Hope Solo agrees with Ellis’ decision.

Hope Solo on the BBC said: "Megan Rapinoe historically doesn’t have the endurance to deal with someone like Lucy Bronze for 90 minutes. I think it's a great decision by the USA boss. Christen Press should have had more minutes than she has." — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) July 2, 2019

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley won’t start due to a hamstring injury. Carly Telford replaces her in goal.

2:30 p.m. ET: The United States women’s soccer team is within striking distance of glory but it first must tame England’s surging Lionesses.

The teams will meet Tuesday at Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France, in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals. Top-ranked USA looks to successfully defend the world championship it claimed four years ago, but third-ranked while England is determined to reach the World Cup final for the first time.

England reached the semifinals by winning Group D, then defeating Cameroon and Norway by 3-0 scores in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively. The Lionesses haven’t conceded a goal in four games, dating back to June 9 in their World Cup 2019 opener against Scotland.

The U.S. won Group F, then topped Spain 2-0 in the Round of 16 and beat France 2-1 in the quarterfinals. The Americans have won 10 consecutive Women’s World Cup games and will set a new tournament record with a win over England.

The winner of USA-England will face either Sweden or the Netherlands on Sunday in the World Cup final. The loser of USA-England will face the loser of Sweden-Netherlands on Saturday in the World Cup third-place game.

Perhaps that’s why American and English royalty are so keen on their team winning this contest.

Stay right here for all the action from Stade de Lyon. We’ll bring you the score, highlights and analysis as the game unfolds.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images