Pregame: Here are the starting lineups:

10:30 a.m. ET: Will the United States women’s soccer team seize the opportunity of a lifetime?

Team USA will face the Netherlands on Sunday at Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France, in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final. The game pits the reigning world champion, top-ranked USA, against the Netherlands, FIFA’s eighth-ranked team and current ruler of European soccer.

USA has reached this point by steamrolling Thailand, Chile and Sweden en route to first place in Group F. USA then edged Spain, France and England in hard-fought games in the Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Now in its third consecutive World Cup final, USA is vying to become just the second back-to-back winner, cemenent itself as the greatest women’s team of all time and ultimately transcend soccer by representing ideas — social progress and gender equality — that are much larger than sports normally portray.

The Netherlands has reached the final just its second-ever World Cup appearance. The Dutch side fended off New Zealand, Cameroon and Canada to top Group E before beating Japan, Italy and Sweden in the knockout stages.

Western European countries demonstrated their fast-growing prowess at World Cup 2019, and the Dutch look to prove the region has completed its great leap forward by knocking USA off the sport’s summit.

Stay right here for all the action from Stade de Lyon. We’ll bring you the score, highlights and analysis as the 2019 Women’s World Cup final unfolds.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images