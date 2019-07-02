Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tensions have flared between the United States and England’s women’s soccer team ahead of their latest biggest games.

England suggests USA might be trying to play dirty tricks after USWNT officials were caught wandering in private rooms Sunday at the hotel in which England is staying in Lyon, France, according to The Guardian’s Sean Ingle. The USWNT officials weren’t wearing team uniforms as staff showed them around the Fourviere Hotel, while England was practicing ahead of Tuesday’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal against USA. The “spygate” or “hotel-gate” scandal now has erupted after England publicly questioned just what USA officials were doing on the premises.

USA coach Jill Ellis claims the team is considering staying at the Fourviere Hotel should they beat England and advance to the World Cup final, which will take place Sunday in Lyon.

“I would assume everybody is doing that,” she said. “You have to plan ahead. The only ones who went were the team administrator and her boss. We don’t worry about that. That’s who the two were.”

England coach Phil Neville isn’t buying Ellis’ excuse.

“It’s not something I would want my team’s operations doing,” he said. “England would not do it. I am happy with our hotel and we were training. I hope they enjoyed our hotel. It is not something we would do, send somebody round, but it is their problem. Jill Ellis wouldn’t have been happy and nor would I have been and I am sure she will be dealing with that infrastructure within her discipline.”

England’s anxiety spiked again Monday after the Lionesses spotted an onlooker lurking in the bushes during England’s practice session. Video ITV’s Steve Scott shared on Twitter shows security staff confronting the man.

CBS shed light on soccer’s latest “spygate” scandal Tuesday morning.

“To clear up the controversy, FIFA dictates hotel arrangements,” CBS wrote. “If the U.S. defeats England, the team will be required to move to that hotel. … ”

USA versus England is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images