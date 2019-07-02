Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

History now recognizes the fact the United States women’s soccer team hasn’t stopped winning.

Team USA set a trio of hallowed records Tuesday when they defeated England 2-1 in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal. Christen Press and Alex Morgan scored USA’s goals, but goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saved the day by stopping a late penalty kick. While these individuals warrant praise for their decisive contributions, USA’s collective achievements are the subject of this piece.

USA entered the contest tied with Norway’s dynastic side of the 1990s with 10 consecutive wins and 15 consecutive games unbeaten. The win over England gave USA sole possession of those marks.

USA also extended its record of most Women’s World Cup finals appearances.

#USWNT is the first country to reach three straight #FIFAWWC finals! U.S. has reached more WWC finals than any other country… 5 🇺🇸 United States

3 🇩🇪 Germany

2 🇯🇵 Japan

2 🇳🇴 Norway — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) July 2, 2019

The U.S. will play either Netherlands or Sweden on Sunday in the World Cup final. Fans across the U.S. and those who currently are in 2019 Women’s World Cup host nation France will be desperate for the team to add another win and unbeaten game to these record tallies.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images