Megan Rapinoe can soon add “author” to her lengthy résumé.

Penguin Publishing announced Thursday that the United States Women’s National Team star has inked a deal to publish two books with the publisher, according to the Associated Press, with the first set to drop in Fall 2020. The first book, the company says, will be a “perfect vehicle” for her to delve into topics ranging from soccer to gay rights and beyond.

Rapinoe will also work with a division of Penguin Young Readers on a book for middle school-aged children, according to the release.

The star forward returned to the limelight during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, scoring six goals and notching two assists in five matches for USA. Rapinoe gained attention midway through the tournament for saying she refused to visit any White House celebration that may be held for the team.

