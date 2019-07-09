Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has just eight home runs so far this season, but his first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby proved exactly why he was taking part in the competition.
The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman mashed a record-high 29 home runs, breaking Josh Hamilton’s record he set back in 2008 while playing for the Texas Rangers.
Guerrero’s first round, understandably, sent the world of Twitter into an absolute frenzy.
And his Home Run Derby champion father also was amazed by the power of his 20-year-old son.
Guerrero and Guerrero Jr. have the opportunity to become the first father-son combo to win the Home Run Derby if the younger Guerrero outlasts the rest of his opponents Monday night.
