Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has just eight home runs so far this season, but his first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby proved exactly why he was taking part in the competition.

The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman mashed a record-high 29 home runs, breaking Josh Hamilton’s record he set back in 2008 while playing for the Texas Rangers.

Guerrero’s first round, understandably, sent the world of Twitter into an absolute frenzy.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr revitalizing the hope of toronto with the Home Run Derby win post-Kawhi — Fouzy Chef (@gogiminoj) July 9, 2019

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is a walking dinger — Kent Murphy (@ReaIKentMurphy) July 9, 2019

Vlad Guerrero Jr. Is out of his god dang mind. How do you beat that?! #HomeRunDerby — Sarah Tiana (@sarahtiana) July 9, 2019

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going to solve climate change when he’s done annihilating everyone in the Derby. — Jonah Keri (@jonahkeri) July 9, 2019

I don't know anything about Baseball, but decided to check out the MLB Home Run Derby and my god, Vladimir Guerrero Jr can swing a Baseball Bat! 😯#HomeRunDerby Vlad Jr #MLB — Stephen O'Brien (@RealSJOBrien) July 9, 2019

My god this Guerrero Jr guy is unbelievable — JO (@StoicAtFirst) July 9, 2019

I thought the one and only bad thing about the timed rounds in the #HRDerby is that we'd never see a Josh Hamilton-like display (28 homers in a single round). Vlad Guerrero Jr. just hit 29. Good Lord. — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) July 9, 2019

My God, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is fun. #HomeRunDerby — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) July 9, 2019

Uh y’all Vladimir Guerrero Jr just put on a show. Wow!!! #HomeRunDerby2019 — Sean Thompson (@SeanimusPrime14) July 9, 2019

Vlad Guerrero, Jr. Great God Almighty. 😳 — Bernadette Skodack (@bsko14) July 9, 2019

VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR — Samuel Anthony (@samuelpanama) July 9, 2019

And his Home Run Derby champion father also was amazed by the power of his 20-year-old son.

El muchacho tiene poder 👀 || Big boy has power.👀 #VG27 — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) July 9, 2019

Guerrero and Guerrero Jr. have the opportunity to become the first father-son combo to win the Home Run Derby if the younger Guerrero outlasts the rest of his opponents Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images