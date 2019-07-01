Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

He may have spent just three years with the Warriors, but Kevin Durant is already having his number retired by Golden State.

Warriors co-chairman and CEO Joe Lacob released a statement Monday announcing their decision to retire Durant’s #35, calling him “one of the best to ever play the game.”

“As long as I am Co-Chairman of this team, no player will ever wear #35 for the Warriors again,” he said in the statement.

Statement from Warriors Co-Chairman & CEO Joe Lacob on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/D2TPPZPuz1 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) July 1, 2019

Durant averaged 25.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 rebounds with the Warriors in addition to two NBA championships and two Finals MVP awards. He announced his decision to join the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday just moments after free agency began, which Lacob congratulated him for in the statement.

“Today, as he starts a new chapter in his incredible career, we thank KD for all of his contributions, for being an integral part of one of the most prolific runs in NBA history and wish him well as he continues his Hall of Fame journey,” he said.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images