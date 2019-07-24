Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just when it seemed like the Boston Red Sox were going to gain a game in the American League East standings, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees kept their division rival at bay.

The Yankees and Minnesota Twins turned in a thriller Tuesday night at Target Field, which included 10 combined runs in the eighth and ninth innings. The middle contest needed a 10th frame to decide a winner, and Hicks helped the visitors pick up a W in incredible fashion.

With New York leading 14-12 in the 10th, Minnesota’s Max Kepler stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. The Twins center fielder tagged a Chad Green fastball that appeared bound for the left-center field gap, but a full-extension effort from Hicks resulted in one of the best catches of the season.

Check it out:

Just Aaron it out. pic.twitter.com/7yMlhpj6wv — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 24, 2019

Hicks nearly put the game away with his bat. The veteran center field smacked a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning only to have Minnesota tie things up in the bottom half of the frame. The Yankees, who at one point trailed 9-2 on Tuesday night, maintained their 10-game lead atop the AL East via the wild comeback victory.

New York and Boston will wrap up their respective series against the Twins and Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday before colliding at Fenway Park on Thursday for the start of an ultra-important four-game set.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images