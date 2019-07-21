Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox made relatively easy work of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night, and homers played a pretty big role in the dismantling of one of the worst teams in baseball.

Five homers guided the Sox to a 17-6 victory at Camden Yards, with Jackie Bradley Jr. (twice), Rafael Devers, Mookie Betts and Sandy Leon all going deep.

In the event you missed the slugfest, fear not. You can check out all five dingers in one spot in the video below.

Dingers R Us pic.twitter.com/b0ZD70vX7Y — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 21, 2019

The Red Sox and Orioles will conclude the three-game set Sunday afternoon before Boston embarks on the most pivotal stretch of its season.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images