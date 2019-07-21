The Boston Red Sox made relatively easy work of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night, and homers played a pretty big role in the dismantling of one of the worst teams in baseball.
Five homers guided the Sox to a 17-6 victory at Camden Yards, with Jackie Bradley Jr. (twice), Rafael Devers, Mookie Betts and Sandy Leon all going deep.
In the event you missed the slugfest, fear not. You can check out all five dingers in one spot in the video below.
The Red Sox and Orioles will conclude the three-game set Sunday afternoon before Boston embarks on the most pivotal stretch of its season.
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images