Tacko Fall might have been the most talked about member of the Boston Celtics’ summer league squad, but Carson Edwards undeniably was its breakout star.

Edwards, whom the Celtics selected with the 33rd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, scored 25 points Saturday afternoon in Boston’s 94-88 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Purdue product went 6-of-14 from 3-point range in the defeat, which knocked the previously 4-0 Celtics out of the NBA Summer League tournament.

In five games, Edwards knocked down 21 of 45 3-point attempts, good for 46.6 percent. The 21 year old averaged 19.4 points, 1.4 assists and 3.8 assists per game while displaying surprisingly strong on-ball defense for a 6-foot-1 guard.

Check out all of Edwards’ 21 3-pointers in the Bleacher Report video below:

The phrase “Steph Curry range” is thrown around far too loosely these days, but Edwards actually might have it.

For his summer league efforts, Edwards was awarded a four-year, guaranteed contract with the Celtics. Don’t be shocked if he gets legitimate backup guard minutes by the middle of next season.

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images