Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins prospect John Beecher displayed some impressive skills Saturday afternoon.

Boston’s 2019 first-round draft pick (30th overall) is competing in the 2019 World Junior Summer Showcase with Team USA’s development team, and he scored a pretty impressive breakaway goal to put his team up 2-0 over Sweden.

Take a look:

We've seen this a few times!@JohnWbeecher put USA Blue up by two with this slick breakaway tally against Sweden at the #WJSS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/B69TJrVnP2 — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) July 27, 2019

With the United States under-18 team last season, Beecher tallied 15 goals and 28 assists in 63 games. At the 2018 World Junior Championships, Beecher recorded four points (three goals, one assist) in seven games. The 18-year-old center is set to play his college hockey at Michigan beginning this fall.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images