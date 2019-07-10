Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the Boston Celtics drafted Carsen Edwards in the NBA Draft, most around the league knew the C’s were getting a guard that could score.

That much is evident through a quick search drumming up his NCAA Tournament performance against Virginia.

But Edwards now has taken his scoring ability to the NBA Summer League, leading the Celtics in scoring in two of their first three matchups in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old put up his best performance Tuesday night, collecting 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the floor as the Celtics topped the Denver Nuggets.

Take a look at some of his top plays:

Carsen Edwards is walking bucket. 23 PTS, 5-7 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/ksIoKzlYDw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 10, 2019

Edwards reportedly is working on a contract with the Celtics, and that will be music to Green Teamers’ ears after watching the guard light it up thus far this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images