Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christian Vazquez: power hitter.

Book it.

The Boston Red Sox catcher has been enjoying by far his most productive season at the plate in five years in Major League Baseball.

Vazquez was 3-for-5 with a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Sox’s series opener at Rogers Centre and he picked up where he left off on Wednesday, crushing a solo home run in the fourth inning give the Sox a 3-1 lead.

13th home run of the season for #RedSox Christian Vázquez came on a 90.1 MPH cutter from #BlueJays reliever Jacob Waguespack. Measured at 408 feet. Left the bat at 104.9 MPH with a 25° launch angle. — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) July 4, 2019

The 28-year-old jumped all over a cutter left out over the plate and sent it to dead center field for his 13th home run of the season. He entered the season with 10 career home runs.

Vazquez was not rewarded with a bid on the American League’s All-Star roster for Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic despite a stellar first half where he posted a .296 average over 69 games.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images