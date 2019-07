Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is having one heck of a year at the plate.

And that trend continued Tuesday night in a tie game.

Vazquez came off the bench in the 7th inning during Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays for first baseman Mitch Moreland and made the decision count.

The 28-year-old launched his 16th home run of the season to give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead.

And just like that, the Red Sox reclaimed the lead.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images