Crashes can be part of any race, even when elite cyclists are involved.

Week one of the 2019 Tour de France featured some harrowing wrecks, as the world’s best writers seek to gain advantages in cycling’s most prestigious race. NBC Sports compiled a list of the 10 scariest crashes from the first week of this year’s race and shared it on YouTube.

Although we have just limited cycling knowledge, these crashes undoubtedly were painful and also prove danger can lurk anywhere in the Tour de France.

Kudos to the athletes for hopping back on their bikes when possible and riding through the obvious pain the crashes caused.

Thumbnail photo via Lukas Schulze/OIS/IOC/USA TODAY Sports Images