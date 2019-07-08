Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Glen Davis is quite the showman.

The former NBA center/power forward — known as “Big Baby” — currently plays for the Power of the BIG3 basketball league. On Sunday, emotions got the best of him, to the point where he was ejected from his team’s 50-43 loss to the Trilogy.

Davis, initially agitated by a foul call, didn’t go quietly, either. He gave the officials an earful while exiting the court and then played to the crowd upon reaching the stands. Davis ultimately took off his clothes — for whatever reason — as fans showered him with cheers.

Check out the scene in the video below.

Watch the full, UNCUT clip of Big Baby stripping down after being ejected from the game 😱😱😱 We'll see you next week LIVE on CBS in Providence and New York! pic.twitter.com/SOKRbHTT44 — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 7, 2019

Davis most notably spent four seasons with the Boston Celtics (2007-11), winning a championship in 2008. He was quite the goofball during his NBA career, which, barring a comeback, ended after the 2014-15 season, and the 33-year-old clearly hasn’t changed all that much.

That’s probably a good thing for the BIG3, too, considering the league is driven by the entertainment value of its many unique personalities.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images