The New England Revolution may have found themselves a gem in Gustavo Bou.

And he may have proved that notion with just one kick.

Thanks to a well-timed corner kick, the Revs had a chance to break open a scoreless game just seconds before halftime in Wednesday night’s contest against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Gillette Stadium. And Bou managed to do just that, netting his first goal with the Revs while giving the club a 1-0 lead at the half.

Check it out:

Not bad for his first game as a Rev.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images