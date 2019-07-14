Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics may have been eliminated from NBA Summer League, but it wasn’t without one more electric performance from Carsen Edwards.

Boston fell 94-88 to the Memphis Grizzlies, bowing out in the quarterfinals in Las Vegas, but Edwards once again was an offensive stalwart, putting up 25 points in the loss. He added eight rebounds and hit six three-pointers in the game.

Check out some of the best moments:

Carsen Edwards put on a show in the 4th 🔥 He finished with 25 PTS (6-14 3-PT FG)#NBASummer pic.twitter.com/jYsUnoQ78Z — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 13, 2019

Edwards, who reportedly struck a four-year deal with the Celtics, finished the summer league averaging 19.4 points per game.

And while most of the hype around the Celtics had to do with Tacko Fall (who pulled off a nice 360 dunk in warmups), but Edwards has displayed tremendous upside and could be a factor for the C’s sooner rather than later if these performances have been any indication.

For Edwards, he’ll be hoping what happened in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas in this case.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images