The Boston Celtics picked up their first win on the new NBA calendar.

Okay, yes, it’s Summer League. But there has been plenty of intrigue surrounding the Celtics’ group of youngsters. Three of the C’s four draft picks from this year’s draft made their debut for the Green against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, picking up a 96-82 win.

Carsen Edwards led the way with 20 points while Grant Williams contributed 12 points. Robert Williams had nine points, nine rebounds while Tacko Fall had his fair share of highlight reel moments, scoring six points and adding a block.

Here are some of the best plays from Saturday’s action:



Edwards had it going all afternoon, impressing on both sides of the court.

Tremont Waters (nine points) drilled a corner in the first quarter.

Fall checks in with the block:

TACKO BLOCKO (ok that's out of our system now) pic.twitter.com/UDrVKuO2dl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 6, 2019

Javonte Green turned defense into offense, capping it off with an emphatic slam.

Grant Williams checked in with a couple of nice plays as well, flashing his inside-outside game.

1st round #NBADraft pick Grant Williams of the @celtics throws it down for his first points of the @NBASummerLeague! #NBASummer 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/VxC7YYiSae — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2019

Robert Williams showed some great athleticism on this steal and transition layup just before halftime.

This was the first of four games Boston will play in the preliminary round. They will tip off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

