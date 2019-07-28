Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer had a rough afternoon on Sunday.

The right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits and four walks. But it was what he did at the conclusion of the start that really will grab your attention.

After giving up the two final runs of his outing, Bauer threw the ball into the netting behind home plate out of frustration. As manager Terry Francona came out to remove him from the game, the 28-year-old turned around and launched the ball over the center field wall.

Check it out:

So, um Bauer is really reaaaaaally unhappy. Holy cow. 😬#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/TJDh6ynMOu — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 28, 2019

As the highlight shows, Francona was not happy with his hurler. Bauer looked immediately-apologetic, but it didn’t seem to phase the former Boston Red Sox manager. The 2018 All-Star began his postgame availability by offering an apology.

“It was unbecoming, childish, unprofessional,” he said, per Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. “I feel like I really let them down personally and professionally. I just want to say I’m sorry for how I behaved. It won’t happen again.”

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images