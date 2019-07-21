Jackie Bradley Jr. experienced some déjà vu Saturday night at Camden Yards.
Bradley launched a three-run shot, his 10th of the season, in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox center fielder tagged a first-pitch breaking ball from Orioles starter Tom Eshelman and gave Boston an early 4-0 lead.
JBJ was at it again two innings later, helping the visitors put together an eight-run frame by depositing yet another three-run homer into the stands.
The Red Sox had the home-run swing working in the middle game of the weekend series. Rafael Devers annihilated his 20th round-tripper of the season in the third, while Mookie Betts lifted a two-run dinger in the fourth.
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images