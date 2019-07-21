Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jackie Bradley Jr. experienced some déjà vu Saturday night at Camden Yards.

Bradley launched a three-run shot, his 10th of the season, in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox center fielder tagged a first-pitch breaking ball from Orioles starter Tom Eshelman and gave Boston an early 4-0 lead.

In Baltimore, Jackie's known for stealing home runs. But tonight, he's hitting them. pic.twitter.com/axWNGjN0H0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 20, 2019

JBJ was at it again two innings later, helping the visitors put together an eight-run frame by depositing yet another three-run homer into the stands.

No, this isn't an old highlight. JBJ hit ANOTHER 3-run homer. pic.twitter.com/Sknpm4QGoI — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 21, 2019

The Red Sox had the home-run swing working in the middle game of the weekend series. Rafael Devers annihilated his 20th round-tripper of the season in the third, while Mookie Betts lifted a two-run dinger in the fourth.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images