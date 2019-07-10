Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The stars were out to play Tuesday night in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and Justin Verlander was dishing some pretty nasty stuff.

The Houston Astros ace made his second All-Star Game start, and had a pretty easy time sitting down the National League, and he topped the inning off by striking out Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

So what makes that interesting? Well, Freeman was mic’d up for the whole thing, talking with FOX Sports’ Joe Buck and John Smoltz.

“They’re gonna tell me what’s coming,” Freeman joked with Verlander while digging into the box.

While Verlander’s wife Kate Upton brought the heat on the red carpet before the game, the right-hander had some pretty nasty stuff on the hill.

Verlander came back to freeze the slugger and strike him out on four pitches. Down 0-2, you could hear Freeman guess high fastball, only to have Verlander toss a breaking ball toward his back ankle. He got him with another curve on the next pitch. And all Freeman could do was laugh and walk away.

We imagine it’s difficult enough to hit Verlander without the voice of Buck in your ear. But credit to Freeman for being a good sport.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images