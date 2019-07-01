Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The eagle has landed, Boston.

And by “eagle,” we mean Kemba Walker, who has nothing to do with birds of any kind.

Walker, who plans to sign with the Celtics when the NBA free-agent moratorium is lifted July 6, arrived in his new home Monday afternoon. And, thanks to WFXT-TV’s Chad Amaral, we now have our first look at the All-Star guard in Celtics green.

(Click here to watch Walker arrive at the Celtics practice facility and greet Danny Ainge.)

Walker, of course, will be tasked with replacing Kyrie Irving, who is set to join the Brooklyn Nets along with Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan.

Let’s just hope Walker isn’t the shameless liar that Irving proved to be.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images