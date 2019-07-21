Another year at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, another epic battle to the finish involving Kevin Harvick.
One year after bumping Kyle Busch out of his way to the win, the No. 4 Ford driver went wheel-to-wheel with Denny Hamlin on the final lap of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, earning his first victory of 2019.
Hamlin gave Harvick a bump and dove down the inside heading into Turn 1 after taking the White Flag, but Harvick got the run out of Turn 2. Hamlin gave Harvick another nudge in Turn 4, but the No. 4 kept its nose in front en route the Checkered Flag.
Check it out:
Now THAT is racin’.
You can watch full race highlights here >>>
Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images