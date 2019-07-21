Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another year at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, another epic battle to the finish involving Kevin Harvick.

One year after bumping Kyle Busch out of his way to the win, the No. 4 Ford driver went wheel-to-wheel with Denny Hamlin on the final lap of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, earning his first victory of 2019.

Hamlin gave Harvick a bump and dove down the inside heading into Turn 1 after taking the White Flag, but Harvick got the run out of Turn 2. Hamlin gave Harvick another nudge in Turn 4, but the No. 4 kept its nose in front en route the Checkered Flag.

Check it out:

This is what @NASCAR's all about! WHAT A FINISH! @KevinHarvick and Denny Hamlin beat and bang to the line at @NHMS, as Harvick gets the win! @NASCARonNBC pic.twitter.com/VU0FX7Vxqv — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 21, 2019

Now THAT is racin’.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images