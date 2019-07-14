Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Who doesn’t love a night race?

NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series shined under the lights at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday night, with brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch giving us one of the most electric finishes of the 2019 season in the Quaker State 400.

It all came down to the final two laps, with the Busch brothers battled door-to-door for most of the final three miles of the race. Ultimately, it was Kurt who got a good run into turn four and was able to stick it coming out of the corner while his younger brother got a little loose and could not recover. The two made the slightest of contact but avoided wrecking en route to a 1-2 finish.

Take a look at the wild finish:

WHAT. A. FINISH. Kyle Busch vs. Kurt Busch for the WIN. Retweet to congratulate the No. 1 team on their Kentucky victory! pic.twitter.com/UURYvvBt7b — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 14, 2019

Wow.

It was Kurt Busch’s first win of the season. It also was the first time the brothers have finished 1-2.

But don’t worry, Kyle can hang his hat on a solid second-place finish, perhaps while sipping on his favorite brew.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images