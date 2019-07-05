Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox showed plenty of resolve, appropriately, on Independence Day.

Trailing 6-1 in the sixth inning Thursday, the Red Sox scored five in the frame, capped off by Michael Chavis’ three-run blast to put the Red Sox ahead. Though that lead later was squandered and the game ended up tied heading into the ninth, Marco Hernandez made sure the contest didn’t go into extras.

Hernandez pinch hit for Sandy Leon and launched a solo homer into left field to put Boston ahead 8-7 at Rogers Centre, which proved to be the deciding margin.

Check out the dinger.

MARCO HERNÁNDEZ, TAKE A BOW! pic.twitter.com/PhhdVLWxxZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 5, 2019

It’s been a long road for Hernandez, who has been working his way back from injury the past few seasons. But now that he’s back to full health and in the big leagues once more, he certainly is making the most of his opportunity.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images