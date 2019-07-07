Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United States Women’s National Team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday to win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, their fourth overall and first back-to-back championship in team history.

One player in particular cried tears of joy following the win, Massachusetts’ own Sam Mewis.

Take a look at her reaction following the win:

THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS ⭐️ PARTY HARD, #USA!!!! pic.twitter.com/HyqAzdlDzG — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2019

The 26-year-old scored two goals while adding four assists in six games in the Women’s World Cup, leaving her mark on the USWNT’s fourth World Cup championship victory.

Mewis is a native of Hanson, Mass., where she played soccer at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School before moving on to play Division 1 college soccer at UCLA.

While in high school, Mewis tallied 77 goals and 34 assists over the course of her Panthers’ career. In 2011, the midfielder was named “Gatorade Massachusetts Girls Soccer Player of the Year” for the second time in her young career.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images