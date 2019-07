Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things looked grim for the Red Sox in Toronto on Thursday, but Boston stormed back with a six-run sixth inning to take back the lead from the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox trailed 6-1, but led 7-6 after the big inning.

The offensive explosion was capped by a Michael Chavis three-run bomb to left-field. The rookie now has 15 homers on the season.

Check it out:

Hi, I'm Clutch Mike. Nice to meet me. pic.twitter.com/l1v6is4G3R — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 5, 2019

Clutch is right.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images