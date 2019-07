Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis’ first year in the MLB continues to be incredible.

The Boston Red Sox managed to load the bases in the first, allowing Chavis the opportunity to do some damage. And thanks to a pitch from Trent Thornton straight down the plate, Chavis had no problem doing so, launching his first career grand slam into the Monster seats.

Take a look:

Dear Diary, Today, I hit my first grand slam. Love,

Michael pic.twitter.com/qkTBSML4m0 — NESN (@NESN) July 15, 2019

Yeah, he’s gonna want that ball back.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images