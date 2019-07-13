Things have been trying for the Los Angeles Angels.
Teammate Tyler Skaggs died suddenly last week on July 1 while the team was in Texas for a road trip. The news was jarring, and L.A. still had to finish the trip through the Lone Star State before the All-Star break hit.
Friday night, in the first game at home since Skaggs’ death, the Angels combined to throw a no-hitter in a win over the Seattle Mariners. It was chill-inducing, and happened while the players wore Skaggs’ last name and No. 45 on the back of their jerseys. After completing the no-no, the players celebrated and laid their jerseys on the mound.
Check out the awesome moment.
Incredible.
Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images