Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Things have been trying for the Los Angeles Angels.

Teammate Tyler Skaggs died suddenly last week on July 1 while the team was in Texas for a road trip. The news was jarring, and L.A. still had to finish the trip through the Lone Star State before the All-Star break hit.

Friday night, in the first game at home since Skaggs’ death, the Angels combined to throw a no-hitter in a win over the Seattle Mariners. It was chill-inducing, and happened while the players wore Skaggs’ last name and No. 45 on the back of their jerseys. After completing the no-no, the players celebrated and laid their jerseys on the mound.

Check out the awesome moment.

The moment the Angels completed their combined no-hitter with No. 45 on their backs, honoring their late teammate, Tyler Skaggs 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AmRcmzL9eJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2019

Incredible.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images