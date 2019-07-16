Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cole Custer’s needs to work on his victory celebrations.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver won Friday night’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway, his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory this season. After exiting his car in victory lane, Custer attempted to chug two beers at the same time, all while standing on his window frame (hole, door, sill?).

In any case, it wasn’t pretty.

Take a look:

Yikes.

Despite the win, Custer remained in third place in the Xfinity Series standings. Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell are in first and second place, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images