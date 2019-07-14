Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Novak Djokovic outlasted Roger Federer on Sunday in what was perhaps the greatest Wimbledon Men’s final ever.

The Serbian star needed a 12-12 fifth-set tiebreaker, the first in any men’s final at the four Grand Slams, to defeat the Swiss legend 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3). The match lasted four hours and 55 minutes, making it the longest in Wimbledon history.

The win gave Djokovic his fifth title at the British Club and 16th Grand Slam overall. He now has won back-to-back Wimbledon titles for the second time in his illustrious career.

Watch Djokovic finish off Federer in the video below:

A match for the ages… The moment @DjokerNole retained his crown to become #Wimbledon champion for a fifth time after a historic men’s singles final#JoinTheStory pic.twitter.com/zDQlEBviMD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019

The victory moved Djokovic closer to Federer’s record 20 Grand Slam titles. And considering he’s only 32 year’s old, Djokovic has a great chance of being alone at the top once his career concludes.

However, don’t expect Federer to call it quits any time soon.

“At 37, it’s not over yet!" For @rogerfederer, the pursuit of more Grand Slam glory continues…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Y1o1b1tjf4 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019

Wimbledon traditionally didn’t play final-set tiebreakers but introduced one for this year if the score reaches 12-12.

Djokovic’s victory ensure’s he’ll remain atop the men’s tennis worldwide rankings.

Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images