Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots resumed training camp Thursday and quarterback Danny Etling continued to be placed in unfamiliar situations.

Watch the backup quarterback take snaps at wide receiver in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via NESN/Andre Khatchaturian