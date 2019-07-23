The Red Sox got their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays off to a fast start, rocking former Boston pitcher Jalen Beeks in a seven-run third inning Monday night at Tropicana Field.
It all started with a one-out double for Rafael Devers that drove home the first two runs of the game. After a Xander Bogaerts walk gave the Sox another baserunner, J.D. Martinez launched a three-run dinger over the center-field wall to make it 5-0.
Just two batters later, Andrew Benintendi launched a solo homer to center field for the Sox’s sixth run of the inning. Sam Travis followed that up with a solo shot of his own to cap off Boston’s seven-run inning.
Now THAT is how you start a game against a division rival.
