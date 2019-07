Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Chris Sale is on, he’s really on.

The Red Sox southpaw took the mound Tuesday night at Tropicana Field to try to help Boston make it two straight against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sale tossed a 1-2-3 first inning with a strikeout, but it was in the second that fans saw some vintage stuff.

The left-hander sat down Avisail Garcia and Matt Duffy before making Michael Brosseau look absolutely silly with a nasty slider.

Take a look:

Sheesh.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images