Michael Chavis did not want Enrique Hernandez to get another chance at extending the Dodgers’ lead.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman was determined to make a catch on a pop up off the bat of the Los Angeles second baseman in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game at Fenway Park.

And he did just that.

Hernandez popped the ball up by the Red Sox dugout when Chavis ran over, stretched his body over the railing and made the catch for the first out of the inning.

Take a look:

Naturally, the official Red Sox Twitter account had an awesome reaction to the catch.

Made the catch. Teammates were there to catch me. It was pretty cool. xoxo Michael pic.twitter.com/4qsljnN18Y — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 15, 2019

Team work makes the dream work.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images