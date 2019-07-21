Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox entering Saturday only featured one player — Xander Bogaerts — who’d eclipsed the 20-home run threshold this season.

This changed early in the middle contest of Boston’s weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Rafael Devers pummeled his 20th home run of 2019 in the top half of the third inning at Camden Yards. The 22-year-old third baseman jumped all over a 3-2 offering from O’s starter Tom Eshelman and sent it an estimated 413 feet into the right-field bleachers.

Raffy celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a moonshot of his own! pic.twitter.com/N7kxzu5tst — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 20, 2019

Devers’ round-tripper was Boston’s second in the early going. Jackie Bradley Jr. walloped a three-run shot, his 10th of the campaign, in the second inning.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images