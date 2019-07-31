Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been one active night for the Cincinnati Reds.

First, the Reds completed a three-team trade with the Indians and the Padres, acquiring Trevor Bauer from Cleveland and sending Yasiel Puig to San Diego. Then just moments after news of the trade broke, all hell broke loose in the Red’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After Reds reliever Amir Garrett allowed two runs to score in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s contest, Cincinnati’s acting manager visited the mound to give the southpaw the hook. After a brief exchange with his manager, Garrett could be seen sprinting toward Pittsburgh’s dugout and took on a throng of Pirates in an all-out meleé. The benches quickly cleared.

The Reds' and Pirates' benches have cleared. pic.twitter.com/za8hYc0zuX — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) July 31, 2019

Puig also got in on the action, throwing a few haymakers during his final moments as a member of the Reds.

Seems like Cincinnati is the perfect home for Bauer.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images