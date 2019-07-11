Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Josh Norman’s skills change one of Europe’s oldest games?

The Washington Redskins cornerback wowed onlookers, and probably caused heart palpitations among team officials, when he jumped over a charging bull Thursday in Pamplona, Spain. ESPN shared this video which shows Norman running toward, then leaping over a bull inside a bull-fighting ring.

Redskins CB Josh Norman is out here JUMPING OVER bulls in Pamplona 😧 pic.twitter.com/QzZhg02Any — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

Norman, 31, posted a 33-inch vertical leap in 2012 at the NFL Combine.

The hops he clearly still possesses impressed former NFL linebackers Ryan Davis and Geno Hayes.

Mans got some bunnies — Ryan Davis (@bigdavis813) July 11, 2019

Enjoy life bruh! — Geno Hayes (@55_AlwaysLive) July 11, 2019

The Redskins will begin training camp later this month and they didn’t seem too concerned about Norman’s exploits. After all, they published a story about his running with the Bulls on their website, and he appears ready for another season of NFL action.

Nevertheless, Norman should remember it’s running with the bulls, not jumping over them.

