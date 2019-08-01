Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello was not happy with how things began for him Wednesday night.

In the first inning of the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Porcello allowed a leadoff double to Ji-Man Choi, who eventually scored later in the inning. That was the only run allowed by Porcello in the inning, but he clearly was frustrated with his performance.

During the ensuing half-inning, Porcello wandered down the tunnel, but not without first destroying the screens of two televisions in the Red Sox dugout.

Take a look.

Things only got worse from there for Porcello, who was tagged for four more runs the next inning.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images