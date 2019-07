Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello sure knows how to connect with the kids.

The Boston Red Sox starting pitcher took some time out of his day Wednesday to meet with a few participants at one of this year’s Red Sox Youth Baseball Camps. The righty took some photos, answered some questions and joked around with the campers, even giving them some quality advice.

Check it out:

.@RickPorcello spent his afternoon with some #RedSox campers and it was adorable! pic.twitter.com/w2xhZRHcOe — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 17, 2019

Now that’s what we call heartwarming.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images