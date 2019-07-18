Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. forever can say he threw a perfect strike at Fenway Park.

The Roush Fenway driver, who is gearing up for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend, was at Fenway Park on Wednesday to throw out the first pitch before the Boston Red Sox took on the Toronto Blue Jays.

After a short rain delay, Stenhouse, a southpaw, toed the rubber and chucked one right over the plate.

Check it out:

There you have it, @StenhouseJr fires in a strike to kick off the @RedSox game vs. Toronto! pic.twitter.com/T4YMiNWonN — Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) July 17, 2019

Hey now!

Definitely not bad considering some of the first pitches we have seen from star athletes, including Michael Jordan, who played minor league baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images