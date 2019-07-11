Being retired sure has not kept Rob Gronkowski from the spotlight one bit.
The former New England Patriots tight end has been all over the place since announcing that he was hanging up the pads. He even has met up with Tom Brady to catch some passes from “Tom Terrific™” himself. Gronkowski also has weighed in on the U.S. Women’s National Team winning the World Cup and their viral celebrations.
And while the All-Pro remains retired, that didn’t stop him from enjoying himself at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.
Here, we see Gronkowski chatting it up with Drew Brees on the red carpet.
And yes, that is “Captain Obvious” from the Hotels.com commercials lingering in the background.
His playing days might be over, but we definitely will be seeing plenty more of Gronk.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images