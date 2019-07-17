Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall quickly has become a fan favorite in Boston. The 7-foot-7 big man has found all kinds of ways to put smiles on people’s faces, and did so again Tuesday evening.

Fall spent the night at the Stratosphere Hotel in Las Vegas, and decided to take a quick ride on the infamous “Big Shot” alongside fellow Celtics prospect Grant Williams. But he did seem a tad anxious before the ride skyrocketed (literally) several feet into the air.

Check it out:

7’7” Tacko Fall should NOT be on that ride 😂 @tackofall99 pic.twitter.com/zANdTcFse0 — Overtime (@overtime) July 16, 2019

And that, friends, is what it looks like to see a pair of size 22’s fly through the air.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images