Yup, it’s Tacko time.

Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-7 prospect who signed with the Boston Celtics after the NBA Draft and was added to the C’s Summer League roster made his debut with the Green on Saturday. Though it’s unlikely Fall ever will have a massive impact on the Celtics, that has not stopped fans from going absolutely nuts over the UCF product.

And he sent fans into a frenzy a couple of times in Las Vegas as the Celtics topped the Philadelphia 76ers 96-82.

Fall finished with just six points with four rebounds and a block in 10 minutes on the floor. But every time he did something, it was greeted with some of the biggest roars the crowd produced all day.

Take a look at some of Fall’s best moments:

TACKO BLOCKO (ok that's out of our system now) pic.twitter.com/UDrVKuO2dl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 6, 2019

Too easy for Tacko! pic.twitter.com/2tOnsGUQAd — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) July 6, 2019

Fall has impressed at practices thus far, and seems to be gelling quite well with the C’s younger players. And, he’s clearly popular with the fans. It’s going to be interesting to see how the rest of his Celtics tenure plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images