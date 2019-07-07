Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United States Women’s National Team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final to claim their fourth world championship and first back-to-back titles in team history.

Fans in the US went wild after the victory, and these reaction videos perfectly sum up the latest triumph:

What an unforgettable tournament for the No. 1 ranked US team.

The victory also drew some great Twitter reactions from big-time celebrities, as well as a polarizing tweet from a major news outlet.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images