The United States Women’s National Team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final to claim their fourth world championship and first back-to-back titles in team history.
Fans in the US went wild after the victory, and these reaction videos perfectly sum up the latest triumph:
What an unforgettable tournament for the No. 1 ranked US team.
The victory also drew some great Twitter reactions from big-time celebrities, as well as a polarizing tweet from a major news outlet.
